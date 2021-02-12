Left Menu

J-K: One-day exhibition cum kisan mela organised in Udhampur's Ghordi

The Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare of Udhampur on Thursday organised a one-day district level exhibition cum kisan mela at Ghordi block in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

The Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare of Udhampur on Thursday organised a one-day district level exhibition cum kisan mela at Ghordi block in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Piyush Singla inaugurated the mela.

Block Development Chairman (BDC) of Ghordi Arti Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officer of Udhampur Subash Chander Sharma, officers of the Department of Agriculture, sarpanches, and panches of different panchayats of Ghordi Block were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Singla said, "This is the first time that a kisan mela is being organised in a remote area. The department of Agriculture should be congratulated for this."

"In the last few years, the government is focusing more on agriculture. There are many schemes by the government that are being implemented here," Singla said. "These types of events help in spreading awareness regarding the government schemes for the farmers," he added.

The residents of the Ghordi Block praised the department of agriculture and the local administration for their efforts to spread awareness about government schemes for the farmers. Yash Paul, sarpanch of a village in Ghordi Block said, "More such fairs should be conducted by the government as farmers here are still not aware of the various schemes." (ANI)

