Left Menu

Ask your grandfather who gave up Indian territory to China: Reddy to Rahul Gandhi

Responding to the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on India-China issue on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said he (Rahul) must ask his grandfather (Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given up India's territory to China.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 11:25 IST
Ask your grandfather who gave up Indian territory to China: Reddy to Rahul Gandhi
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on India-China issue on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said he (Rahul) must ask his grandfather (Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given up India's territory to China. "He must ask his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given up India's territory to China, he will get the answer... Who is a patriot and who is not, the public knows it all," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister RK Singh also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has shown the neighbouring countries that India will fight back if attacked. "Our government has shown all the surrounding countries, especially in the north and west, that if you attack India, we will fight back and the world has seen it," Singh said.

He further added that Rahul Gandhi's statement is both unparliamentary and immature. "He neither understands anything nor does he put an effort to understand things. I think his statement is both unparliamentary and immature," Singh added.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian Indian territory to China. "The Indian position at the beginning of the situation in Eastern Ladakh was status quo-ante on April 2020. Now sheepishly, the Defence Minister makes a statement and we find that Indian troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. That is where our post used to be. Why has the Prime Minister given up Indian territory to the Chinese?" he said at a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday informed the Parliament that India would not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. "India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China is based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," he had said.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks edge lower on Biden warning about China

U.S. stocks slid on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden said China was poised to eat our lunch, a warning that raised concerns for a market hovering near record highs on hopes of more stimulus, strong earnings and an improving outlook f...

J-K joins hands with UK space agency for impact-based flood forecasting

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has joined hands with a UK-based space agency for a collaborative project on impact-based flood forecasting, an official spokesman said on Friday.The national space innovation programme NSIP, underta...

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case....

Tennis-Osaka enjoys the last of the crowds in third round win

Naomi Osaka swept into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur in front of one of the last crowds allowed before Melbourne Park goes into lockdown. The Japanese third seed pounded down eight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021