Cricket-England 12-member squad for second test v India

Cricket-England 12-member squad for second test v IndiaReuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:21 IST
England announced the following 12-member squad on Friday for the second test against India beginning in Chennai on Saturday.
Squad: Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
1 million COVID vaccine doses to arrive from India on Feb 1: South African health minister
Lloyd Austin commits to US-India Major Defense Partnership
India’s bid for permanent UNSC membership matter of discussion: Linda Thomas-Greenfield
We make independent policy decisions in defence, national security, says Indian ambassador to Russia
India to clash with India A in warm-up games in England ahead of Test series