Cricket-England 12-member squad for second test v India

England announced the following 12-member squad on Friday for the second test against India beginning in Chennai on Saturday.

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

