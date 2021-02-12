Left Menu

Gang making fake contractor registration cards busted in Jammu; 3 arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a gang involved in making fake contractor registration cards and arrested three of its members, officials said on Friday.

A written complaint was filed in crime branch Jammu by contractors of district Doda through Shadi Lal and Lal Din, alleging that the accused had managed to get fake registration cards from the office of the chief engineer irrigation and flood control department Kashmir to grab government money and there is a gang of criminals who are making such type of fake documents, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the crime branch Jammu started investigating the case which led to the busting of a gang involved in making fake contractor registration cards, the officials said.

In a series of raids conducted in Jammu, Banihal, Doda in the Jammu province and a few towns of Anantnag district in Kashmir province by teams of the crime branch, three accused persons -- Nazir Ahmed Zargar, Ghulam Mohd Shah and Peer Mukhtiar Ahmed -- were arrested, they said.

They were involved in a criminal conspiracy with authorities concerned in making fake contractor registration cards to use them as genuine and subsequently participating in allotment of contracts for construction in government departments to grab money through fraudulent means from the public exchequer, the officials said.

The searches were simultaneously also conducted in their hideouts at different places in Jammu, Ramban, Banihal, Doda and Anantnag and incriminating documents and other material were seized, they added.

The accused were not cooperating in the investigation of the case and were constantly on the run to evade arrest by frequently changing their locations ever since the case was registered in crime branch Jammu, the officials said.

The crime branch developed specific inputs about the whereabouts of the accused, on the basis of which they were put under constant surveillance and were tracked and arrested to face the investigation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

