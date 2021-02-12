U.N. rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

U.N. rights investigator calls for sanctions on MyanmarReuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:21 IST
The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were "growing reports, photographic evidence" that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.
Thomas Andrews said that the U.N. Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due to the military coup on Feb. 1 and reiterated his request to carry out a mission to the country.
Myint Thu, Myanmar's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the U.N. and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: "We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country".
ALSO READ
Myanmar poll body says no election fraud after army warns of 'action'
Myanmar: UN chief following developments ‘with great concern’
UN Chief urges rival political forces in Myanmar to show restraint after divided election
Myanmar election commission rejects military's fraud claims
WRAPUP 1-U.N. voices alarm about Myanmar after military threats, coup fears