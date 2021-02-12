Left Menu

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses govt of selling country's assets

You are selling whole of Hindustan, Singh said in the Rajya Sabha while participating in the debate on the Budget.He said these are the countrys assets created by 130 crore Indians and not private property that could be sold.PM Narendra Modi made a mockery of the farmers who are on agitation for 75 days by calling them andolanjeevi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:32 IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses govt of selling country's assets

Criticising the budget introduced recently by the Central government as favouring the rich, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the ruling dispensation of ''selling whole of the country''.

''This Budget is to sell India's assets... You are selling Rail, Sail, ...Coal, LIC, banks, airports, ports, FCI, power, water, road, BPCL. You are selling whole of Hindustan,'' Singh said in the Rajya Sabha while participating in the debate on the Budget.

He said these are the country's assets created by 130 crore Indians and not private property that could be sold.

''PM Narendra Modi made a mockery of the farmers who are on agitation for 75 days by calling them 'andolanjeevi'. As many as 175 have died,'' Singh said, adding that calling farmers ''andolanjeevi'' is a insult to the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Rammanhoar Lohia, Shahid Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

''We are proud of revolutionaries ... we are proud of the 'andolanjeevis'...They are not 'bhashanjeevis','' he said. Singh said Chaudhary Charan Singh was named in the Upper House but ''his followers are sitting there on the border of Delhi and you are making them suffer''.

Raising a Point of Order under Rule 240, which was allowed by BJP's Sambit Patra who was on the Chair, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said, ''Any member who speaks in a discussion should not speak on irrelevant things... Discussion should be on budget.'' PTI NAM NAM RDMRDM

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spanish FA wants domestic reforms, not Super League, says president

Spanish Football Federation RFEF president Luis Rubiales hopes there will not be a breakaway European Super League, but admitted the continents current domestic league format needs restructuring. Rubiales, who is a member of the UEFA commit...

PM threatens farmers but can’t stand up to China, laws meant to help his friends: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday of trying to clear the path for his friends through the three new farm laws, saying he is threatening farmers when he cannot stand up to China.Addressing a farmers ...

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF T...

Ashok Leyland tanks over 5 pc after Q3 net loss

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday closed over 5 per cent lower after the company reported a net loss of Rs 19 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.The stock tanked 8 per cent to Rs 124.10 during the day on BSE. It later close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021