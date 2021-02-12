AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses govt of selling country's assets

Criticising the budget introduced recently by the Central government as favouring the rich, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the ruling dispensation of ''selling whole of the country''.

''This Budget is to sell India's assets... You are selling Rail, Sail, ...Coal, LIC, banks, airports, ports, FCI, power, water, road, BPCL. You are selling whole of Hindustan,'' Singh said in the Rajya Sabha while participating in the debate on the Budget.

He said these are the country's assets created by 130 crore Indians and not private property that could be sold.

''PM Narendra Modi made a mockery of the farmers who are on agitation for 75 days by calling them 'andolanjeevi'. As many as 175 have died,'' Singh said, adding that calling farmers ''andolanjeevi'' is a insult to the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Rammanhoar Lohia, Shahid Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

''We are proud of revolutionaries ... we are proud of the 'andolanjeevis'...They are not 'bhashanjeevis','' he said. Singh said Chaudhary Charan Singh was named in the Upper House but ''his followers are sitting there on the border of Delhi and you are making them suffer''.

Raising a Point of Order under Rule 240, which was allowed by BJP's Sambit Patra who was on the Chair, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said, ''Any member who speaks in a discussion should not speak on irrelevant things... Discussion should be on budget.'' PTI NAM NAM RDMRDM