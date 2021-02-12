Karnataka contemplating law to check online games: State Home Minister

The Karnataka government wascontemplating bringing in a law to keep a tab on online gamesand a draft bill was underway, State Home minister BasavarajBommai said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said the stategovernment has initiated measures to put a tab on the onlinegames.

According to him, various states have differentprovisions where they have classified these games as 'game ofskill' and 'game of chance'.

In some cases licences have also been given, whilesome others have been banned completely, he explained.

After studying the laws formulated by other states,the Karnataka government intended to bring in a bill.

''The bill is in the draft stage.In the coming daysthe Law department will scrutinise it and present it beforethe cabinet,'' Bommai said.

To a question about illegal activities insideKarnataka prisons, Bommai said he had ordered a departmentalinquiry and the report was now ready.

He said he has instructed the Director General ofPolice to initiate action against those who have been named inthe inquiry report.

On issues related to salaries of police officers,Bommai said discrepancies in the basic pay mentioned in thesixth pay commission has been rectified at every stage.

Those at the stage of promotion will get the benefitsafter their elevation.''We are taking measures to ensure thatpolicemen do not face any difficulties,'' he added.

