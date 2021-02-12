Adityanath should return to his temple: Rajbhar targets UP govt over crime

Taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign and “return to his temple”.

Addressing a party programme in Pipra Kala village under Phephna area here on Thursday, he alleged that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating because of the ''patronage given to criminal elements by the ruling BJP''.

Rajbhar’s comments come close on the heels of the recent attack on policemen in Kasganj district wherein a constable was killed and a sub inspector was injured.

The Yogi Adityanath government is proving to be a failure in checking crime. The police personnel who ensure safety of people are themselves not safe under the present government, he alleged.

“Under such circumstances, the chief minister does not have the moral right to remain in power. He should resign and return to his temple,” he added.

