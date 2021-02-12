Mumbai: Man held with 1.5 kg charas worth Rs 57.60 lakh
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:56 IST
A 21-year-old man was heldallegedly with charas worth Rs 57.60 lakh in Mumbai's Maladsuburb, a Crime Branch official said on Friday.
Suraj Vijay Bahadur Yadav, a resident of the northernsuburb's Kurar area, was held on Thursday evening by a team ofUnit XII, an official said, adding that he is an aide of drugpeddler Kisan Gowda alias Sathe.
''We got a tip-off that Gowda and his accomplice werein the area and we rushed to nab them. While Gowda alias Sathefled, Yadav was apprehended. We seized 1.5 kilograms of charasworth Rs 57.60 lakh from him,'' he informed.
