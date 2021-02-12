Left Menu

Japan activist welcomes Olympic chief resignation, but says sexism much wider

I believe the problem will not be solved unless the nature of the organisation changes." Mori had been quoted as telling a meeting that "if we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying". On Friday, he apologised for his "inappropriate comments", though he said he felt he had been misinterpreted by the media and was not prejudiced against women.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:45 IST
Japan activist welcomes Olympic chief resignation, but says sexism much wider

The resignation of Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori will not by itself solve the problems of sexism in Japanese society, according to one of the student activists behind a petition that had called for him to quit over remarks he made about women.

Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister, resigned on Friday after sparking an outcry this month when he told an Olympic committee meeting that women talked too much. He had initially refused to step down. "If this finishes with the resignation, it will be perceived as only a Mori problem," said Momoko Nojo, who with others organised an online petition that was signed by more than 147,000 people.

"I think it's a problem with the people in the organising committee ... who laughed when he made the comment, and the people who overlooked it. I believe the problem will not be solved unless the nature of the organisation changes." Mori had been quoted as telling a meeting that "if we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying".

On Friday, he apologised for his "inappropriate comments", though he said he felt he had been misinterpreted by the media and was not prejudiced against women. The Japanese Olympic Committee board has 25 members, of whom five are women. According to the committee's governance code, established in 2019, it should be aiming to make sure that 40% seats on the board are filled by women.

Nojo, who leads a group called "No Youth, No Japan", said the organisation needed to do more to meet that goal. But she said the problem of sexism was far wider in Japan, which persistently trails its peers in international surveys in promoting gender equality.

"There are still a lot of discriminatory and prejudiced comments being made in organisations all over Japan," she told Reuters TV. "And there are still a lot of people who cannot say 'no' to them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Buildcon's PAT falls by 13 pc to Rs 111 crore

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was despite 3...

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shettys Cirkus shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the films set. The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what the m...

Five new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,424

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,424, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 49 from 47 the previous day, according to data...

Javadekar joins indigenous Twitter replica Koo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday began using Indias micro-blogging platform Koo, joining several ministers who already created their accounts on it.Making the announcement through his Twitter handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021