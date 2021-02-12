Man drowns in water-filled pit in UP

Man drowns in water-filled pit in UPPTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:46 IST
A 50-year-old man on Friday drowned in a pit in Dihiva village at Nagra area here, police said.
The incident took place when Ramashray Rajbhar was crossing the water-filled pit. He fell into it and drowned, said SHO, Nagra, Vivek Pandey.
Later, his body was fished out with the help of villagers and sent for post-mortem, police added.
