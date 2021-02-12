Man drowns in water-filled pit in UP

A 50-year-old man on Friday drowned in a pit in Dihiva village at Nagra area here, police said.

The incident took place when Ramashray Rajbhar was crossing the water-filled pit. He fell into it and drowned, said SHO, Nagra, Vivek Pandey.

Later, his body was fished out with the help of villagers and sent for post-mortem, police added.

