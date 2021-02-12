Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan shoots himself

A personnel of the Indo TibetanBorder Police (ITBP) allegedly committed suicide by shootinghimself in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Fridaymorning, police said.

The jawan, identified as Monu Yadav, was attached tothe 29th battalion of the ITBP which is stationed atUrendabeda village for anti-Naxal operations.

Yadav left the camp with a team of jawans forpatrolling on Friday morning and shot himself with his servicerifle when they reached the outskirts of the village, a policeofficial said.

Other jawans rushed him to the nearest primary healthcentre where the doctors declared him dead.

According to preliminary probe, Yadav, who hailed fromSaharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was under depression because offamily problems, the official said.

A police case has been registered and enquiry has beeninstituted to establish the exact cause behind his extremestep, the official added.

