DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb 12

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, FEB. 12

** ATHENS - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein meets his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias to discuss financial cooperation and situation in the region. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa hold a news conference on measures to support the European social and economic recovery - 0930 GMT. ** SARAJEVO - North Macedonia Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani visits Bosnia, where he will meet his Bosnian counterpart and hold a news conference - 1000 GMT. ** LISBON - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa holds a news conference in Brussels alongside European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel - 1030 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and other senior officials hold a news conference on the pandemic situation - 0915 GMT. ** DJIBOUTI - Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh is in France for a 72-hour visit to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries (to Feb. 13) LONDON – United Kingdom to lead G7 discussion on COVID-19 economic recovery.

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 13 BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 14 CATALONIA, Spain - Catalonia 2021 regional election to be held. PRISTINA - Kosovo holds early parliamentary election. GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15

N'DJAMENA - G5 Sahel countries and allies hold summit over security in the Sahel region, Leaders of a group of five West African Sahel nations and allies will meet for a summit in the Chadian capital to take stock of the security situation as France prepares to "adjust" the operations of its troops in the region. (to Feb. 16) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. TRIPOLI, Libya - Tripoli municipal election. ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 16

** DUBLIN - European Commission Vice President Sefcovic speaks at the Irish parliament - 1000 GMT. SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Informal video conference of economic and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17 ** BRUSSELS - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents a joint communication on strengthening the EU's contribution to rules-based multilateralism.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on the EU's bio-defence preparedness program. KRAKOW - President of the European Council, Charles Michel attends meeting of Visegrad Four leaders in Krakow, Poland. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager presents the EU's action plan on synergies between civil, defence and space industries. BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers hold video conference (To Feb 18) PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 19 ** BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of the members of the EU-Tajikistan Cooperation Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21 NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU Informal video conference of European affairs ministers. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24 ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets Argentina's counterpart Alberto Fernandez. AMLO invited Fernandez to attend Mexico's 200 Independence anniversary celebrations.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Video conference of the members of the European Council. (To Feb. 26) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 26 BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood. - 0800 GMT.

ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 02

LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3) MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 03

BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business seminar - 0530 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4 LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7 BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 09 BRUSSELS - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, speaks on EU's humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Europe’s Digital Decade: 2030 Digital Targets." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 11

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 14

STUTTGART, Germany - Baden Wuerttemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany - The German state of Rhineland Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) holds state elections. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe". NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18 BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 26

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 9 ** SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 11 CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections. ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

