Left Menu

Committed to welfare of Palghar district, says Maha CM

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:00 IST
Committed to welfare of Palghar district, says Maha CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited Palghar and said hisgovernment was committed to the welfare of the tribal-dominated district.

He, however, parried a query on the controversy overthe state governor's flight on Thursday, and took a swipe atthe BJP with a ''closed door'' jibe.

Talking to reporters in Jawhar, he said the focuswould be on developing the health, education, communication,water, industrial and tourism sectors in the district.

The district has a long coastline and Jawhar can bedeveloped as a hill station, the CM told reporters.

He sidestepped a query on the Maharashtra governorbeing denied permission on Thursday to fly to Dehradun inUttarakhand in a state plane.

However, tongue in cheek, he said airstrip facilitieswill be set up Palghar ''now that you (media) have reminded meabout flights''.

In reply to another query on the review meeting hechaired with district officials, the CM said ''I will tell youwhat I discussed behind closed doors'', a possible humour-lacedswipe at the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah, during a visit to the state's Konkan regionrecently, had spoken about the Shiv Sena's claim that the BJPhad broken its promise of sharing the CM's post after theOctober 2019 Assembly polls.

Shah had, at the time, said ''whatever I do ,I do it inthe open and not behind closed doors''.

During his visit to Jamsar PHC in Jawhar, Thackerayappreciated the rangolis and traditional art works created bytribals.

He said Warli paintings from the region should bepromoted so that people from far and wide are aware of itsbeauty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St dips, still headed for second straight weekly rise

Wall Streets main indexes eased on Friday ahead of a long weekend, as investors digested recent gains driven by stimulus bets and accelerated vaccine roll outs. Heavyweights Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc were among the major drags...

U.N says it is 'essential' that aid work continue in Myanmar after military coup

The United Nations said on Friday it is essential that lifesaving humanitarian assistance continue to be delivered in Myanmar, after a military coup on Feb. 1 that has sparked mass protests across the country.The UN and its partners have, f...

G7 finance chiefs discuss how to steer economy out of crisis - UK

Finance ministers and central bank heads from the Group of Seven industrialised nations discussed on Friday ways to steer the world economy out of the coronavirus crisis, Britain, which is currently chairing the G7, said.Ministers and centr...

India sent over 229 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to various countries: MEA

India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Friday.MEA Spok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021