Left Menu

The show must go on, but COVID-19 and animal ban threaten French circuses

Kerwich had to put his circus' tour on hold last spring when France was placed under one of Europe's toughest lockdowns. "We shouldn't be left to deal with this alone," he said. In September, France announced a gradual ban on using bears, tigers, elephants and other wild animals in circuses on the grounds of their welfare.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:16 IST
The show must go on, but COVID-19 and animal ban threaten French circuses

William Kerwich hasn't performed a circus show since March. Instead, his family's travelling circus has been parked on a plot of land in southern France, his lions and tigers confined to their pens and his main tent packed up. Kerwich can only guess when the COVID-19 crisis will ease enough for the government to allow his circus to resume entertaining crowds. Even then he faces another threat to his livelihood: a likely ban on wild animals in circuses.

"We might lose our animals, but also our profession, our tradition," he told Reuters. Kerwich had to put his circus' tour on hold last spring when France was placed under one of Europe's toughest lockdowns. His family was preparing to go back on the road after the summer when a second round of COVID-19 restrictions was imposed.

He said that small circuses had been abandoned by the state, even though it spent tens of billions of euros propping up businesses. He received financial support of two euros a day per animal during the spring lockdown, a fraction of what was needed, and nothing since. "We shouldn't be left to deal with this alone," he said.

In September, France announced a gradual ban on using bears, tigers, elephants and other wild animals in circuses on the grounds of their welfare. Parliament is debating the draft legislation. If it is approved, as is likely after the National Assembly voted in favour, the ban will be phased in over five years.

Kerwich's young daughter, Cassandra, has performed all her life. She dismissed any suggestion the family's animals were mistreated. "They're part of the family," she said. "The hippo is the same age as my little brother. I grew up with it." (Editing by Richard Lough and Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece extends lockdown to more regions to contain COVID-19 pandemic

Greece on Friday extended the full lockdown imposed on metropolitan Athens earlier this week to more regions of the country in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, the deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Satur...

Britain's infection rate lowers to July numbers

Britains scientific advisers say they are confident the coronavirus outbreak is shrinking across the country for the first time in more than six months.The government says the reproduction or R number, which measures how many people each in...

Trump defenders take the impeachment stage to make his case

After a prosecution case rooted in emotive, violent images from the Capitol siege, Donald Trumps impeachment trial shifts on Friday to defense lawyers prepared to make a fundamental concession The violence was every bit as traumatic, unacce...

Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as new CEO, MD

Tata Motors on Friday said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.Llistosella, whose app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021