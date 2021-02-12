Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport, King Khalid air base with drones

Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport, King Khalid air base with dronesReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:34 IST
Yemen Houthis' military spokesman said in a tweet on Friday that the Houthis' air force had hit Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base with drones.
Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis as part of a coalition that includes the UAE since 2015.
There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
