Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport, King Khalid air base with drones

Yemen Houthis' military spokesman said in a tweet on Friday that the Houthis' air force had hit Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base with drones.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis as part of a coalition that includes the UAE since 2015.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the attacks.

