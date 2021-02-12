Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport, King Khalid air base with drones

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Yemen Houthis' military spokesman said in a tweet on Friday that the Houthis' air force had hit Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base with drones.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis as part of a coalition that includes the UAE since 2015.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the attacks.

