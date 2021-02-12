Left Menu

Appeals Court won't delay ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death

The other defendants are due to stand trial August 23 on aiding and abetting charges.The appeals court said that although the state argued delaying Chauvins trial would be in the best interest of public health due to COVID-19 concerns, prosecutors did not show that holding Chauvins trial in March would have a critical impact on their ability to prosecute the case.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:59 IST
Appeals Court won't delay ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday dismissed prosecutors' request to delay the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

The appeals court also dismissed the state's request to hold a joint trial for Derek Chauvin and the other three former officers who face charges.

Chauvin is scheduled to stand trial March 8 on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The other defendants are due to stand trial August 23 on aiding and abetting charges.

The appeals court said that although the state argued delaying Chauvin's trial would be in the best interest of public health due to COVID-19 concerns, prosecutors did not show that holding Chauvin's trial in March would have a “critical impact” on their ability to prosecute the case. A message left with prosecutors was not immediately returned. Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, had no comment on the ruling.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed and laying chest-down on the street. Last month, prosecutors appealed Judge Peter Cahill's ruling that split the former officers' trials, saying that multiple trials would traumatise witnesses and the community and that the evidence against all four defendants is similar.

They also argued that all four officers should face trial in the summer, when the COVID-19 pandemic may be more under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some ...

WRAPUP 2-Lower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February amid growing pessimism about the economy among households with annual incomes below 75,000, even as the government is poised to deliver another round of COVID-19 relief money. The ...

Parliamentary panel on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, say sources.

Parliamentary panel on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, say sources....

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021