Four peopledied and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku inVisakhapatnam district, a senior police official said onFriday.We have received information that four people died. Thebus carrying them fell into a gorge.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:07 IST
4 dead, 13 injured as bus falls into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

Four peopledied and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku inVisakhapatnam district, a senior police official said onFriday.

''We have received information that four people died. Thebus carrying them fell into a gorge. Our teams have reachedthe spot for rescue operations,'' Visakhapatnam range DIG RangaRao told PTI.

Another senior police official said rescue operations bythe National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, medicalstaff and state Fire Service personnel were on.

The injured were being shiftedto Visakhapatnam for bettertreatment, Andhra Pradesh Minister A Srinivas told reporters.

According to locals, the passengers were natives ofTelangana who were on a visit to Araku, a hill station.

A survivor said they were from Hyderabad and visitedAraku.

She said the driver was apparently inexperiencedindriving on a ghat road.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Y S JaganMohan Reddy and K Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, inseparate statements, expressed shock over the accident.

Jagan, in a statement, expressed shock and grief overthe mishap.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to thebereaved family members and wished speedy recovery of theinjured,'' the statement said.

KCR, in a statement, expressed anguish over the deaths.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy too expressedgrief.

