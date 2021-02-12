Congress leader Surjewala slams Centre for 'compromising national security' at India-China borders

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the Centre for allegedly compromising India's national security and territorial integrity after Chinese aggression. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's unpardonable, blatant and brazen compromise of 'national security' and India's 'territorial integrity' stands exposed. Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have undermined the astounding valour and insurmountable greed of our armed forces, who have faced Chinese incursions and aggressions with indomitable courage and sacrifice," stated the press release by the All India Congress Committee.

The statement of Defence Ministry dated February 12 issued as part of operation cover-up has uncovered the conspiratorial mask of a weak-kneed leadership that India does not deserve. Defence Minister's statement made yesterday and Defence Ministry's statement of today completely omit the fact that Modi Government has agreed to withdraw Indian Armed Forces from dominant positions in 'Kailash Ranges' (Southern Bank, Pangong Tso Lake Area), where the Chinese are at a disadvantage, without any quid pro quo by China.

"Why has the Centre committed this unpardonable compromise with our national security vis-a-vis our dominant positions in Kailash Ranges?" said Surjewala. On the Northern Bank of Pangong Tso Area, India has always maintained control of Finger 4 with its 'Forward Base' at Finger 4. India patrolled upto Finger 8 i.e. the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

" Defence Minister's statement made yesterday and para 6 of Defence Ministry's statement of today seek to blatantly compromise India's territorial integrity by Modi Government agreeing to withdraw from Finger 4 to Finger 3," he added Surjewala said that the Modi Government is undermining India's territorial integrity by withdrawing from Finger 4 to Finger 3 on the Northern Bank of Pangong Tso area.

One of the most strategic and provocative incursions into the Indian territory by Chinese is in 'Depsang Plains'. Chinese have occupied our territory 18 kilometres inside the LAC upto Y-junction (bottleneck). This has also jeopardized one of the most important and strategically placed Air Strips i.e. DBO Air Strip (DBO-Daulat Beg Oldi). Surjewala slammed Centre by saying that Defence Minister did not mention even the word Depsang plains in his statement made to Parliament yesterday.

"Why is Defence Ministry undermining India's territorial integrity in para 8 of its statement made today by describing 'Depsang' as 'Outstanding Problem', while in reality 'Depsang Plains' is India's territory? What is the time frame for the Chinese to vacate India's territory 18 kilometres inside the LAC upto Y-junction in Depsang plains," Surjewala said. Surjewala claims that Chinese aggression and illegal incursions into our territory in Gogra and Hot Springs are major flashpoints.

"Why did the Defence Minister not mention even the word Gogra and Hot Springs in his statement made to Parliament yesterday? Why is Defence Ministry undermining India's territorial integrity in para 8 of its statement made today by describing Gogra and Hot Springs as Outstanding Problems, while in reality 'Gogra and Hot Springs' is India's territory? What is the time frame for the Chinese to vacate India's territory 18 kilometres inside the LAC upto Y-Junction in Gogra and Hot Springs?" the Congress leader said. " Why are the PM, the Defence Minister and Defence Ministry absolutely mum on the unpardonable sin committed by a sitting Minister, Gen V.K. Singh by unjustifiably painting India as the aggressor giving China a false handle to blame us? Why has the Prime Minister not sacked Gen V.K. Singh? Is it because the statement made by Gen V.K. Singh is at the behest of the Government and if so, for what reason?" the Congress leader said.

The Prime Minister, the Defence Minister and Defence Ministry are disrespecting and dishonouring the sacrifice of our soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Our Forces have taken on the illegal Chinese incursions into our territory. Regrettably, Modi Government questions the valour and indomitable spirit of our Armed Forces by such unilateral compromise on India's territorial integrity. (ANI)

