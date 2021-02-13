U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United StatesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 01:36 IST
North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday.
