Maha: FIR against eight for duping investor of Rs 18.50 lakh

Police in Maharashtra's Thane haveregistered an FIR against eight persons, four of themsuspected to be from the UK, for allegedly cheating a man ofRs 18.50 lakh by making him invest in a company, an officialsaid on Saturday.

The case was registered at Vartak Nagar police stationin the city, he said.

''The accused had formed a shell company in healthcaresector. They posted details about the company on varioussocial media platforms and sought investments from people,''the official said.

They lured the complainant, a 49-year-old contractorfrom Thane, and made him invest in the company in Februarylast year by promising him good returns, he said.

''The victim made investment by transferring money totheir bank accounts on different occasions. However, as thevictim did not get any response from the company after that,he realised that he had been cheated,'' the official added.

Police have registered the case of cheating againstthe accused, identified as Grace Jackson, Davind Tom, RalinceOwen, Ashley Michel, Ajay Mishra, Manish Jain, Sharif PiruMohammad and Ajay Shah.

Investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)