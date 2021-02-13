Left Menu

Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene on Republic Day

Police said raids are being conducted to nab the other accused.Thousands of farmers protesting the Centres new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:23 IST
Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene on Republic Day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday took actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to Red Fort to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on Republic Day during the farmer's tractor parade, a police officer said.

Sidhu, according to police, was a ''prominent player'' behind the January 26 violence and vandalism at the Red Fort. He was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on Monday night by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

On Tuesday, Sidhu was sent to seven-day police custody by a city court here A senior police officer said Sidhu and another accused arrested in the case Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by a crime branch team to recreate the scene of events that unfolded on Republic Day at the monument.

The team probing the case will inspect the spot to ascertain and corroborate the route taken by them, their activities at the Red Fort and how things unfolded at the monument on Republic Day when the violence broke out, the officer added.

Iqbal Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The Delhi police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters.

Of them, Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh have been arrested. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the other accused.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died on that day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSP backs govt on J&K bill, lashes out at Congress

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday supported the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and lashed out at the Congress for its opposition to the governments measures that it said are in support of the poor, Dalits...

Malaysia reports 3,499 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Malaysia on Saturday reported 3,499 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 261,805.The health ministry also reported five new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 958. Also Read In a firs...

After Puri temple,Patnaik seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines

Close on the heels of the Centrewithdrawing draft notification of the National MonumentsAuthority banning any developmental work within 100 metres ofan archeological site, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikhas urged the union government t...

Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' on Feb 20

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise a mushaira on the theme ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat one India, great India here on February 20 in which renowned poets from across the country will recite their poems and couplets.In a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021