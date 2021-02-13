Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone targeting airport - Al Arabiya

Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone targeting airport - Al ArabiyaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:47 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis towards Abha airport, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported on Saturday, citing the coalition's spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen's Houthis, state TV says
U.N. bid to avert oil spill off Yemen uncertain as Houthis mull 'review'
U.N. envoy Griffiths in Iran for first time to discuss Yemen crisis - TV
Heavy fighting in central Yemen leaves at least 29 dead
US warns Yemen's Houthi rebels after terrorism delisting