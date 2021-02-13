Watchman dies as speeding jeep hits him in UP

A 45-year-old watchman at a police station here died when a speeding jeep hit him, police said on Saturday.

Rajkumar Paswan, 45, was working as a watchman at Dubhar police station. On Friday night, when he was returning home after duty, a speeding jeep hit him, Station House Officer of Dubhar police station Anil Chandra Tiwari said ''Paswan was taken to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Varanasi. He succumbed to injuries on the way.'' ''The jeep has been seized and its driver arrested,'' he said.

