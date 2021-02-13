Left Menu

Nigerian police beat, arrest protesters at site of Lekki shootings - witnesses

Nigerian police beat and arrested demonstrators on Saturday as a small group protested over the reopening of the site where activists denouncing police brutality were shot last year in the commercial capital, Lagos, Reuters witnesses said. Rights group Amnesty International and witnesses have said soldiers opened fire on protesters on Oct. 20, killing at least 12 people at a toll gate in the city's affluent Lekki district and another area.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 16:25 IST
Nigerian police beat, arrest protesters at site of Lekki shootings - witnesses

Nigerian police beat and arrested demonstrators on Saturday as a small group protested over the reopening of the site where activists denouncing police brutality were shot last year in the commercial capital, Lagos, Reuters witnesses said.

Rights group Amnesty International and witnesses have said soldiers opened fire on protesters on Oct. 20, killing at least 12 people at a toll gate in the city's affluent Lekki district and another area. The military has denied shooting live rounds and the police have denied involvement. There was a heavy presence of armed police officers on Saturday at the toll gate, where a group of about 15 protesters gathered despite calls by the government this week to scrap the demonstration, Reuters witnesses said.

At least six of the protesters were beaten with truncheons and arrested before being driven away in police vans. "They are already manhandling us, but we're not going to be deterred. We're not going to step down," said one man, who did not provide his name and spoke to Reuters as he was being arrested.

A Lagos state police spokesman said in a text message he was unaware of the arrests but would look into accusations that activists had been manhandled. Nigeria's information minister warned activists earlier this week to drop plans for the protest, saying it risked being "hijacked by hoodlums".

On Friday, one of the two youth members of a Lagos state panel investigating the October shootings resigned, citing "undue intimidation of peaceful protesters" and the panel's vote to reopen the toll gate - a source of revenue for the state government - before the probe had been finished. Thousands of Nigerians calling for police reforms staged largely peaceful protests nationwide for about two weeks in October, but the Lekki shootings sparked street violence and looting across the country.

The wave of civil unrest was one of the worst since the end of military rule in 1999. (Additional reporting by Temilade Adelaja; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Helen Popper)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dia Mirza to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi next week

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in an intimate ceremony.The duo will exchange wedding vows in presence of their families and close friends. Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in ...

Entrepreneurs are the real patriots as they contribute in strengthening of nation's economy says thought-leader Shaurya Doval

Chandigarh University honors Shaurya Doval with Pride of India Award for his contribution as think-tank and Youth Icon for entrepreneurs India has beaten China by becoming the highest recipient of FDI even during COVID-19 Pandemic, says Sha...

Myanmar's 'Spiderman' joins anti-coup protests

Myanmars Spiderman suited up for an eighth day of protests on Saturday, to join tens of thousands of people around the country who oppose this months military coup and want the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 28-year-old, who ...

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britains pulling of the licence of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.The EU said in a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021