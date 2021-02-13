Myanmar coup opponents face possible charges for social media comments

Cases have been filed against seven well-known personalities in Myanmar over comments made on social media that could threaten national stability, the army's True News information team said on Saturday.

All those named are opponents of the Feb. 1 coup in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained. The majority are also supporters of her National League for Democracy party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)