Drug peddler held with charas worth Rs 1.02 crore in Mumbai

The Mumbai police's crime branchhas arrested a drug peddler with over 3 kg of charas worth Rs1.02 crore from suburban Malad, an official said on Saturday.

The unit-12 of the crime branch nabbed KisanHariprasad Goud alias Sathe (24) from Parekh Nagar in Kurarvillage on Friday evening, the official said.

Sathe had fled during police action on Thursday, whilehis aide Suraj Vijay Bahadur Yadav alias Potya was arrestedwith charas worth Rs 57 lakh, he said.

Following a manhunt, Sathe was apprehended at ParekhNagar with a plastic bag containing 3.2 kg of charas worth Rs1.02 crore, he said.

The accused was produced before a court, whichremanded him to police custody till February 16, the officialsaid, adding that further probe is underway.

