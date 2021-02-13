BJP, Cong members in LS Sabha raise issue of Myanmar situation

Congress leader Manish Tewari and BJP's Tapir Gao on Saturday pitched for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

The two members were speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

Tewari said India is the largest democracy and it stands for certain values and ideals.

Noting that India is now a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Tewari said, ''We must lead by example and create an international coalition in order to ensure that pressure is brought on Myanmar's military to respect the verdict of November 8 election.'' Tapir Gao said Government of India should lead to restore democracy in Myanmar because India has a 1000 km-long border with Myanmar.

Last week, Myanmar's military grabbed power in the coup against the civilian government and imposed a state of emergency after detaining Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD).

The country witnessed massive protests in the last few days against the February 1 coup.

Congress's Hibi Eden said COVID-19 cases are rising in Kerala and the state government is spending more time on PR exercise.

He also demanded that a special team from Delhi be sent to Kerala to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state.

