Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests BDO in Jharkhand

The Anti-Corruption Bureauhas arrested a Block Development Officer (BDO) while allegedlyaccepting bribe in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officialsaid.

The BDO of Hariharganj, Jago Mahato, was arrested byACB sleuths on Friday when he was allegedly accepting bribeof Rs 7,000 from a man who had sought the official's help forallowing him to carry out construction work, he said.

The ACB had laid a trap to arrest Mahato after acomplaint was received that he was demanding bribe, theofficial said.

