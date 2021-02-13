Man held with 3 kg ganja in Jammu

Man held with 3 kg ganja in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:01 IST
A suspected drug peddler was arrested with three kilograms of ganja and over Rs 1.12 lakh here on Saturday, police said.
Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Narwal, was found moving suspiciously in Bahu Fort area of the city and was stopped for questioning, a police official said.
During his frisking, Kumar was found in possession of the drug and cash, which were seized, the official said.
He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the police official said.
