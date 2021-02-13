Case against comedian: Two co-accused released from jail

Following the Madhya Pradesh HighCourt's order, the two men accused of organising a comedy showof stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were released from jailon Saturday evening.

The Indore bench of the High Court had on Fridaygranted interim bail to Prakhar Vyas (23) and Adwin Anthony(25), who were accused of organising a comedy show in Indore,during which Faruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

As per the High Court's order, the district court onSaturday ordered the release of Vyas and Anthony on a bail ofRs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The central jail administration released the duo, whorefused to say anything to the media on the allegations in theFIR lodged against them.

Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1, was set freeon bail last week.

Faruqui and five others, including a minor, involvedin organising the show were arrested following a complaint byEklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman SinghGaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionablecomments were made about Hindu deities and Union Home MinisterAmit Shah during the show held on January 1.

Sadaqat Khan, one of the six accused in the case, wasarrested on January 2, and on February 9, his secondapplication for regular bail was rejected by the sessionscourt.

The bail application of Nalin Yadav, another accusedin the case, was rejected by the Madhya Pradesh High Court onJanuary 28. Minor accused was already granted bail earlier.

