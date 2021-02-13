Left Menu

Case against comedian: Two co-accused released from jail

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-02-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 21:11 IST
Case against comedian: Two co-accused released from jail

Following the Madhya Pradesh HighCourt's order, the two men accused of organising a comedy showof stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were released from jailon Saturday evening.

The Indore bench of the High Court had on Fridaygranted interim bail to Prakhar Vyas (23) and Adwin Anthony(25), who were accused of organising a comedy show in Indore,during which Faruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

As per the High Court's order, the district court onSaturday ordered the release of Vyas and Anthony on a bail ofRs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The central jail administration released the duo, whorefused to say anything to the media on the allegations in theFIR lodged against them.

Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1, was set freeon bail last week.

Faruqui and five others, including a minor, involvedin organising the show were arrested following a complaint byEklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman SinghGaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionablecomments were made about Hindu deities and Union Home MinisterAmit Shah during the show held on January 1.

Sadaqat Khan, one of the six accused in the case, wasarrested on January 2, and on February 9, his secondapplication for regular bail was rejected by the sessionscourt.

The bail application of Nalin Yadav, another accusedin the case, was rejected by the Madhya Pradesh High Court onJanuary 28. Minor accused was already granted bail earlier.

PTI HWP ADUARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five elephants die within 13 days in Odisha's Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary

Five elephants have died within a gap of 13 days inside Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district of Odisha, officials said.All the carcasses were found near water bodies, they said.The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sashi Pa...

Govt employee booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday registered a disproportionate assets against a government employee working as computer operator-cum-motor transport clerk in Police Control Room here, an official said.The case was registered again...

Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings and triggering widespread blackouts, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The e...

COVID-19: US says China must make available data from outbreak’s earliest days

The US on Saturday demanded that China must make available its COVID-19 data from the earliest days of the outbreak to the world to better understand the pandemic and prepare for the next one.China reported the first COVID-19 case in the ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021