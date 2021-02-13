Kangana film shoot: MP Cong protests, cops use water cannons

Congress workers movingtowards Sarni in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Saturdayto protest against actor Kangana Ranaut at a film shoot sitewere caned by police who also used water cannons, officialssaid.

The actor is in the crosshairs of the Congress due toher tweets on various issues, including the farmers' protestsunderway against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.

This is the second day Congress workers, who want theactor to apologise for her tweets, faced police action fortrying to protest at Ranaut's film shoot site, a coal handlingplant of a power station.

While video clips that went viral on social mediashowed police caning the Congress workers, Senior CitySuperintendent of Police Abhay Ram Choudhary denied the use ofexcessive force.

After MP home minister Narottam Mishra, on Thursday,asked police to provide security to the shoot, a posse ofconstables have been deployed, some with firearms, an officialsaid.

The film shooting schedule in the area is set to endon February 17, he added.

