TMC MP writes to Delhi Police chief, seeks withdrawal of security personnel from her home

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took strong exception to the stationing of three armed security personnel at her home in the national capital, wondering whether she was under some sort of surveillance and asked the Delhi Police chief to withdraw them.The police, however, said it was a routine deployment and as per request received, the deployed armed security personnel have been withdrawn.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took strong exception to the stationing of three armed security personnel at her home in the national capital, wondering whether she was under ''some sort of surveillance'' and asked the Delhi Police chief to withdraw them.

The police, however, said it was a routine deployment and as per request received, the deployed armed security personnel have been withdrawn. In the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, Moitra said the station house officer (SHO) of Barakhamba Road police station had come to meet her at her residence on February 12 and shortly ''thereafter, around three Border Security Force personnel armed with assault rifles had been deputed outside her house.'' ''The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence. It appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance.

''I wish to remind you that Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India, 1950,'' she stated.

She said, ''Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officers had been deputed from Police Station Barakhamba Road for my protection. However, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection. Therefore, you are requested to kindly withdraw these officers.'' A senior police officer said that usually, whenever there is threat perception, force is deployed for protection.

''But it was a routine deployment. However, as per the request received, we have taken back our force,'' the officer said.

