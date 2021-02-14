Hand grenade lobbed in Manipur newspaper office

Unidentified persons hurled ahand grenade inside the office of a leading Manipuri newspaperat Keishampat in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturdayevening, police said.

However, the grenade lobbed in the office of'Poknapham' did not explode.

Bomb experts of the state police removed the explosiveweapon from the spot.

A search operation has started to find out theculprits behind the incident, police said.

No arrest was made in this connection till late night.

