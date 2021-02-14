HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Left Menu

Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. Two new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon. READ MORE:

