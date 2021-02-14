HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven
Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 06:04 IST
Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN
Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. Two new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.
The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon. READ MORE:
Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance Order of play
Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16 Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court
Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open
Medvedev skips dessert in hope of sweeter success in Melbourne Quotes from day six
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norrie
- Australian
- Melbourne
- Australian Open
- Victoria
- Djokovic
- Russian
ALSO READ
Tennis-Australian Open to be allowed 30,000 fans a day
Tennis-Australian Open to be allowed 30,000 fans a day
Big week of Australian Open, tune-up tournaments set to start
Langer's coaching style not liked by players, coach defends himself: Australian media report
Tennis-India's Bopanna gets doubles boost with new Australian Open partner