Plea in HC alleges SDMC concocted facts, filed false affidavit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:12 IST
A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court, alleging that the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ''concocted'' facts and filed false affidavits on repair of roads in a Najafgarh colony.

The application also alleges misuse of public money by the corporation and seeks action against it.

The application has been filed by a resident of Krishna Vihar (west) colony in Najafgarh in a pending contempt petition filed by him against the SDMC for allegedly not complying with a November 2017 direction of the high court to look into the issue of repairing roads there.

In his latest application, Ravinder Yadav, has alleged that the SDMC filed a false affidavit in August last year in response to the contempt petition, stating therein that it had completed the road repair work in March 2017 and had also paid the contractor for the same.

However, the corporation had commenced the work only in November 2017 on the direction of the high court, Yadav has claimed, and questioned how the SDMC could have made the payment for the road repairs in March 2017 prior to it even commencing of the work.

The November 2017 order had come in a writ petition filed by Yadav in the same year on behalf of the residents of the colony.

Pertinently, the SDMC has moved an application, in the disposed of 2017 writ petition, seeking modification of the November 2017 order of the high court on the grounds that the work of road repairing was to be done by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Government of NCT of Delhi.

In its application, the SDMC has said that the Irrigation and Flood Control Department was not a party in the 2017 matter, and therefore, it be made a party and appropriate directions be issued to it.

The high court on January 15, 2021, issued a notice to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and sought its stand on SDMC's application by February 19, 2021.

