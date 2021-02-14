We are proud of our security forces, says PM as he pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was proud of its security forces, as he paid tributes to the CRPF jawans who were killed in the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir inFebruary, 2019.

''No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs. Weare proud of our security forces and their bravery will continue to inspire generations,'' he said at a function here.

He said the country's armed forces had shown time and again they were fully capable of protecting ''our motherland''.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

The country's armed forces signify India's ethos of courage, he said.

''They have shown time and again that they are fully capable of protecting our motherland. Time and again they have also shown India believes in peace, but India will protect sovereignty at all costs. Sainya shakti and dairy shakti(strength and courage) of our forces are remarkable,'' the PMsaid.

