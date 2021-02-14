India vs England: Scoreboard on Day 2

India vs England: Scoreboard on Day 2PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:45 IST
India 2nd innings: Rohit Sharma batting 25 Shubman Gill lbw b Jack Leach 14 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 7 Extras: (B-5, LB-3) 8 Total:(For one wicket in 18 overs) 54 Fall of Wickets: 1-42.
Bowling: Olly Stone 2-0-8-0, Jack Leach 9-2-19-1, Moeen Ali 7-2-19-0.
