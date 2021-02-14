Heroin worth over Rs 19 lakh seized, Myanmarese arrested in Mizoram

A 47-year-old Myanmarese has beenarrested and heroin worth Rs 19.25 lakh seized from hispossession in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, an official saidon Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise and Narcotics Departmentsleuths along with Assam Rifles personnel seized 667 gm ofheroin from the man in a forest near New Ngharchhip villagealong the India-Myanmar border on Saturday evening, aspokesperson of the department said.

The contraband is suspected to have been smuggled fromMyanmar, he said.

The accused has been booked under Narcotic Drugs andPsychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

