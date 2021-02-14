Left Menu

Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia

An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said. Bosnias Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty. Bosnian media reported that a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived.

PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:10 IST
Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said. Bosnia's Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty. Bosnian media reported that a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived. The Klix news portal said the victim was a well-known nature-lover and adventurer. The death comes amid a spell of freezing weather in Europe that also has engulfed the Balkan region. A pair of avalanches on Saturday killed three people in Slovenia and injured three more, including two rescuers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman's death suspicious, probe will bring out truth: Gorhe

Senior Shiv Sena leader NeelamGorhe on Sunday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hadordered a detailed probe into the alleged suicide of a woman,which the BJP has linked to a state minister, and there was noquestion of saving somebody.Som...

New York police question person of interest in deadly subway knife attacks

New York City police were questioning a person of interest in the spate of subway stabbing attacks that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday. A person of interest is being questioned at this time in connection with the subway st...

Rwanda says begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Rwanda said on Sunday it has commenced COVID-19 vaccinations with limited supplies of vaccines acquired through unnamed international partners and said the programme had started with frontline healthcare workers. The central African country...

Rescuers pull out 6 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 51

Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 13 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021