Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia
An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said. Bosnias Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty. Bosnian media reported that a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived.PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:10 IST
An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said. Bosnia's Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty. Bosnian media reported that a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived. The Klix news portal said the victim was a well-known nature-lover and adventurer. The death comes amid a spell of freezing weather in Europe that also has engulfed the Balkan region. A pair of avalanches on Saturday killed three people in Slovenia and injured three more, including two rescuers.
