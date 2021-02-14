Rajnath pays homage to Pulwama attack martyrs, says India will never forget their sacrifice

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid homage to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who died in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and said the nation will never forget their sacrifice. On February 14, 2019, the jawans were killed in the attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Soon after the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 targeting terrorist camps.

''I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack,'' Singh said on Twitter on the second anniversary of the attack.

''India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack,'' he tweeted On the day of the attack, a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) bus in the fifth position of a 78-vehicle convoy was targeted by a JeM suicide bomber who detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near it on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The convoy was ferrying over 2,500 personnel and all 39 in the ill-fated bus and a sub-officer stationed on the ground, as part of a road sanitisation party, were killed in the blast.

