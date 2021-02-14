Left Menu

Yemen donor conference expected in March, aid sources say

A fundraising event for Yemen's humanitarian crisis is expected to take place in early March, hosted virtually by Sweden and Switzerland, four aid sources told Reuters on Sunday. A U.N.-backed push for international donors last June fell short of its $2.4 billion target, raising only $1.3 billion for what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian operation.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:47 IST
Yemen donor conference expected in March, aid sources say

A fundraising event for Yemen's humanitarian crisis is expected to take place in early March, hosted virtually by Sweden and Switzerland, four aid sources told Reuters on Sunday.

A U.N.-backed push for international donors last June fell short of its $2.4 billion target, raising only $1.3 billion for what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian operation. The nearly six-year war between a Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, and the ensuing economic collapse, has left 80% of the population in need of help and pushed millions of Yemenis to the brink of famine.

Pockets of famine-like conditions reappeared last year for the first time in two years as the COVID-19 pandemic, falling remittances and underfunding exacerbated the situation. The proposed date for the new donors conference is March 1, the four sources said, but the target amount and plans have yet to be finalised. Saudi Arabia co-hosted last year's fundraiser.

The United States' new special envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, on Thursday spoke to the president of Yemen's internationally recognised government about a possible donors conference, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's office said. The 2020 humanitarian response plan for Yemen received only $1.9 billion of the $3.4 billion required, the United Nations says. This underfunding led U.N. and other aid agencies to scale down or close various assistance programmes in Yemen.

On Friday the U.N. said that nearly 2.3 million children under five could suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, with 400,000 of those expected to suffer severe acute malnutrition, putting their lives at risk unless they receive urgent treatment. U.N. officials are trying to forge a permanent ceasefire to revive stalled peace talks to end the conflict.

The Houthi movement, which in late 2014 ousted Hadi's government from power in the capital, Sanaa, now holds northern Yemen. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by David Goodman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen donor conference expected in March, aid sources say

A fundraising event for Yemens humanitarian crisis is expected to take place in early March, hosted virtually by Sweden and Switzerland, four aid sources told Reuters on Sunday. A U.N.-backed push for international donors last June fell sho...

Those using children for stone-pelting in J-K to now face strict punishment under JJA: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday emphasised the need for strict implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act in Jammu and Kashmir under which those using children for stone-pelting and other illegal activities will now face rigorous im...

Alaknanda River is flowing at normal level, no alert issued, says Uttarakhand Police

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday asserted that the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand is flowing at normal level, no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard. Meanwhile, a total of 50 bodies hav...

PM dedicates battle tank 'Arjun' to nation, launches big ticket projects in poll bound TN; Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Sunday dedicated the indigenously designed and made MainBattle Tank Arjun Mark 1A to the nation and launched a slewof key infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala,placing emphasis on a self-reliant Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021