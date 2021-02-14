UP: 4 held for installing Sant Ravidas idol without permission

Four people, who allegedly installed an idol of Sant Ravidas without permission here, were arrested on Sunday, police said.

SHO, Bansdih Road police station, R S Nagar said residents of Ambedkar Basti in Kusaura village installed the idol without taking permission and this was opposed by people of other sections of the village as they termed the land a disputed one.

''The installing of the idol may have vitiated the atmosphere. That is why the four men were arrested as a precautionary measure, '' Nagar said.

He also said the police reached the spot and removed the idol.

