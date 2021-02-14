Left Menu

Thane: 170 goats crammed into 2 tempos, 2 booked

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:58 IST
Thane, Feb 14 PTI) Two persons were booked inKapurbawadi in Thane city for allegedly cramming 170 goatsinto two vehicles when they had permit to transport just 150animals, a police official said on Sunday.

The two vehicles were spotted in the intervening nightof February 12-13, he said.

The two have been charged under Prevention of Crueltyto Animals Act but no arrest has been made, he added.

