Thane: 170 goats crammed into 2 tempos, 2 booked

Thane, Feb 14 PTI) Two persons were booked inKapurbawadi in Thane city for allegedly cramming 170 goatsinto two vehicles when they had permit to transport just 150animals, a police official said on Sunday.

The two vehicles were spotted in the intervening nightof February 12-13, he said.

The two have been charged under Prevention of Crueltyto Animals Act but no arrest has been made, he added.

