Hindus are not safe in BJP rule: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the death of Rinku Sharma, claiming that Hindus are ''not safe'' in BJP's rule.
According to police, Sharma, 25, was killed allegedly by a group of men following a quarrel at a birthday party in Delhi on February 10. Various saffron outfits and Sharma's brother have alleged that he was killed for actively participating in the donation drive for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the Delhi Police has denied any communal angle to the murder and said the fight at the birthday party took place over a business rivalry.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, ''The family of Rinku Sharma is saying that he was killed because of raising Jai Shri Ram slogans. It should be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should be punished. Is raising the Jai Shri Ram slogans not safe now? In BJP's rule, Hindus are not safe.'' ''I ask the Union Home Minister, why has he not visited Rinku Sharma's family? Law and order is under him. Does it suit him to campaign in Bengal while such an incident occurred in Delhi? Why did the police commissioner not visit Sharma's family?'' he questioned.
An FIR was registered in connection with the incident and five people have so far been arrested.
The Delhi Police on Saturday transferred the case to its Crime Branch.
