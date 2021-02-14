Sudan accuses Ethiopian forces of crossing border, escalating tension
Ethiopian forces crossed the border into Sudanese territory in an act of "aggression", Sudan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. "Ethiopia's trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unacceptable escalation, which could have dangerous repercussions on security and stability in the region," the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement. Ethiopian foreign ministry officials could not be immediately reached for comment.Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:35 IST
Ethiopian forces crossed the border into Sudanese territory in an act of "aggression", Sudan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. "Ethiopia's trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unacceptable escalation, which could have dangerous repercussions on security and stability in the region," the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Ethiopian foreign ministry officials could not be immediately reached for comment. Clashes erupted late last year between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces over Al-Fashqa, an area settled by Ethiopian farmers which lies on the Sudanese side of a border demarcated at the start of the 20th century.
Last month, Sudan claimed that an Ethiopian aircraft had crossed the border, a charge Ethiopia denies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ethiopia says Tigray back to normal; witnesses disagree
Fugitive ex-leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region vows 'extended resistance'
Fugitive ex-leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region vows 'extended resistance'
Impact of Ethiopia's debt plan on private creditors not yet clear, says adviser
U.N. warns Tigray conflict could spark broader destablization in Ethiopia