Two arrested in Chittorgarh for making fake driving licenses: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan police has arrested two persons allegedly involved in making fake driving licenses in Chittorgarh district.

Accused Devendra Bairagi, 33, and Rishi Aggarwal, 25, were arrested from their residences under the Mangalwad police station area, Chittorgarh's Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said.

The two were arrested after raids on their residences during which the police also recovered 200 blank driving license cards and 48 cards without chip besides two laptops, one colour printer and three black and white printers used in making fake documents.

The two have been booked on charges of cheating and forgery, the SP said.

He said the two had been making driving licenses of the states Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Gujarat, besides Rajasthan.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused has issued about 6,000 fake driving licenses, the SP said.

