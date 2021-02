BRIEF-France says 2,901,861 COVID-19 vaccination shots given since start of vaccination campaign

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE SAYS 2,901,861 COVID-19 VACCINATION SHOTS GIVEN SINCE START OF VACCINATION CAMPAIGN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

