Syrian state television says air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression'" over Damascus

Syrian state television says air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression'" over DamascusReuters | Amman | Updated: 15-02-2021 05:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 05:16 IST
Syrian state television said on Monday the country's air defences intercepted an "Israeli aggression" over the capital, Damascus.
State media gave no further details on the latest strikes by Israel against Iranian-backed military targets inside the country in the past two months.
