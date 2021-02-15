Two sustain injuries after assailants open fire in Maharashtra's Palghar

Two persons sustained bullet injuries after three unknown assailants opened fire and attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon outside a bar in the Nalasopara area of Palghar on Sunday, said police. According to police, the incident happened at around 9:30 pm yesterday.

Rajendra Kamble, in-charge of the Tulinj police station said, "Two persons have sustained bullet injuries and one of them has sustained injuries on the head. Four rounds of firing took place by three people... injured have been shifted to hospital." The police official said that weapon from the spot has been confiscated and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

